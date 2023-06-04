EN RU
Tottenham Hotspur will demand a massive sum from Real Madrid for Harry Kane

London-based club Tottenham Hotspur is set to demand a massive sum from Real Madrid for forward Harry Kane, according to Daily Mail.

According to the source, the English club wants to receive no less than £200 million (€232 million) for the player. If Real Madrid agrees to pay this amount, it would make Kane's transfer the highest in history, surpassing even Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG for €222 million.

Tottenham Hotspur intends to take advantage of the fact that Kane is a priority target for Real Madrid, who are in need of a forward following the departure of Karim Benzema.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 49 matches for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.

