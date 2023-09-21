Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract

Tottenham wants to extend the contract with Son Heung-min and conclude a new long-term agreement, reports 90min.

Son Heung-min's current contract runs until 2025, meaning the deal will run for another 18 months. It is reported that a new contract could be signed before Christmas, or even within the next few weeks.

New head coach Ange Postecoglou appointed Son as the club's new captain in place of Hugo Lloris ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign. Son turned 31 in the summer but has made a superb start to the 2023/24 campaign, including a hat-trick in Spurs' 5-2 win over Burnley at the start of September.

Everyone expected the interaction between Son and the new coach Postecoglou. The club saw that they found a common language, so Tottenham wants to extend the contract with the player. The manager said that Son is a wonderful person and it is a gift for any coach to have such a person in the team.

We will remind that on August 28, 2015, Son joined the London Tottenham for 22 million pounds (30 million euros), the contract was signed for 5 years. Thus, Son became the most expensive Asian football player in the history of football.