RU RU NG NG
Main News Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract

Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract

Football news Today, 14:08
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract Photo: https://www.instagram.com/hm_son7/

Tottenham wants to extend the contract with Son Heung-min and conclude a new long-term agreement, reports 90min.

Son Heung-min's current contract runs until 2025, meaning the deal will run for another 18 months. It is reported that a new contract could be signed before Christmas, or even within the next few weeks.

New head coach Ange Postecoglou appointed Son as the club's new captain in place of Hugo Lloris ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign. Son turned 31 in the summer but has made a superb start to the 2023/24 campaign, including a hat-trick in Spurs' 5-2 win over Burnley at the start of September.

Everyone expected the interaction between Son and the new coach Postecoglou. The club saw that they found a common language, so Tottenham wants to extend the contract with the player. The manager said that Son is a wonderful person and it is a gift for any coach to have such a person in the team.

We will remind that on August 28, 2015, Son joined the London Tottenham for 22 million pounds (30 million euros), the contract was signed for 5 years. Thus, Son became the most expensive Asian football player in the history of football.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Yesterday, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:48 Liverpool and Roma start the new Europa League season with a win Football news Today, 14:08 Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract Football news Today, 13:18 José Mourinho contends that Roma did not lose the Europa League final. Football news Today, 12:10 Bavaria responded to Tottenham head Levy's statement about Kane's possible return Football news Today, 11:11 Manchester United have conceded more than three goals in three matches in a row Football news Today, 09:45 João Cancelo has shared his emotions regarding his transfer to Barcelona. Football news Today, 08:29 Paul Scholes harshly criticized Manchester United performance Football news Today, 08:02 Klopp said whether Liverpool will fight to win the Europa League Football news Today, 07:45 Joao Felix named the reason for leaving Atletico Football news Today, 07:12 “Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern
Sport Predictions
Football 22 sep 2023 Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023