Tottenham explored the possibility of inviting Kovac

Tottenham is actively seeking a replacement for head coach Ange Postecoglou, and while candidates from the EPL were previously mentioned, the Spurs' radar has now started to extend beyond England.

Details: According to Bild, the head coach of Borussia Dortmund, Niko Kovac, has caught the attention of the North London club. The Spurs' bosses have acknowledged that Kovac would be an intriguing option for English football with his passionate, intense, and aggressive playing philosophy. However, no official offer has yet been made to Signal Iduna Park.

Recall: It was previously reported that Borussia's management is satisfied with Kovac's work and will give him the chance to prepare the team for the new season this summer. Meanwhile, Tottenham may have to return to their list of coaches, which includes, among others, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank from Fulham and Brentford.