Tottenham close to signing England midfielder

Midfielder James Maddison from Leicester City and the England national team is close to a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the London club has agreed on personal contract terms with the player. The clubs are also nearing an agreement on the transfer fee.

Earlier reports indicated that Newcastle United is also interested in signing the player.

In the past season, 26-year-old Maddison played 32 matches in all competitions for Leicester, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.