Tottenham announce signing of Italian goalkeeper

The press service of London's "Tottenham Hotspur" announced on their official website the transfer of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from "Empoli."

The transfer fee amounted to 20 million euros. The player has signed a contract with the English club until the summer of 2028.

26-year-old Vicario has been playing for "Empoli" since 2021. He has played a total of 71 matches in all competitions for the club, conceding 113 goals. Previously, he played for "Venezia," "Cagliari," and "Perugia."