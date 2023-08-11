Tottenham allowed Kane to leave: new details

English club Tottenham Hotspur have allowed their striker and captain Harry Kane to move to another club.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports on his Twitter account that the football player was given the green light to undergo a medical examination at the German Bayern Munich.

According to an insider, in connection with such events in the camp of the German champion, they became even more confident in the possibility of completing the transfer of the striker on Friday.

Earlier media reported that Kane had decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur and go to Bayern. There was information that the striker had already allegedly discussed the terms of a personal contract with the Munich club. The agreement should be for four years.

According to various sources, Tottenham will receive over €100 million for their captain and longtime leader.

Kane played in all 38 Premier League games last season, scoring 30 goals and providing three assists.

Interestingly, Kane is a Tottenham graduate and has been playing for Spurs since 2011.