Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn

In the National Basketball Association, the Toronto Raptors will trade their forward to Brooklyn, as reported by ESPN.

According to journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, the Canadian team will trade point guard Dennis Schröder to the Nets. In return, the Raptors will receive point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The 30-year-old Schröder has averaged 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 51 games this season.

On June 27, 2013, Dennis was selected 17th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. On July 11, the Atlanta team signed him to a contract. Due to his playing style and long arms, the young player was compared to Rajon Rondo.

On September 16, 2022, he signed a one-year contract with the Lakers. He then moved to the Toronto Raptors. The 30-year-old Dinwiddie played 48 games, averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6 assists. Spencer's contract ($20.4 million for this season) expires in the summer of 2024.

He became the 2023 World Champion with the German national team and the Most Valuable Player of that tournament.