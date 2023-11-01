Toronto - Milwaukee, Minnesota - Denver, and 11 other games: NBA Match Preview

In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, a total of 13 NBA games will take place. Notable match-ups include Toronto facing Milwaukee, Minnesota taking on Denver, and Golden State hosting Sacramento.

Dailysports.net has prepared the full schedule for this game day. Please, pay attention to the fact that the events are shown in accordance with Central European Time (CET).

Detroit - Portland - 00:00

Toronto - Milwaukee - 00:00

Atlanta - Washington - 0:30

Boston - Indiana - 0:30

Miami - Brooklyn - 0:30

New York - Cleveland - 0:30

Oklahoma City - New Orleans - 0:30

Minnesota - Denver - 1:00

Houston - Charlotte - 1:00

Dallas - Chicago - 1:30

Utah - Memphis - 2:00

Golden State - Sacramento - 3:00

Lakers - Clippers - 3:00