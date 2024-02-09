Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023

Sportico has released a ranking of the world's hundred highest paid athletes in 2023, and Dailysports has highlighted the top five Africans on the chart for you.

The 23rd place in this ranking was taken by Liverpool footballer, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who earned $56 million dollars in the past year.

In 38th place was the Cameroonian center of the NBA club Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid. His earnings for 2023 are 46.8 million dollars.

Next in the ranking was another Cameroonian basketball player - heavy forward, Indiana Pacers Pascal Siakam. He earned 38 million euros last year, which allowed him to sit in 70th place.

He shared it with Senegalese winger Al-Nasr Sadio Mané, whose earnings amounted to 38 million dollars.

Rounding out the top five highest paid African athletes is Saudi Arabian Al Ahli midfielder Riyad Mahrez, who ranked 83rd with an annual salary of 36 million dollars.