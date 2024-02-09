Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023

The publication Sportico has released a ranking of the top 100 highest paid athletes in the world in 2023, and Dailysports has highlighted the top three Asian representatives from the chart for you.

The highest paid Asian athlete in the world is Japanese baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers club, Shohei Ohtani. His earnings for the year of 70 million dollars (and only 30 of them received for sports activities) allowed him to be placed on the 16th place of the overall ranking.

Next in the ranking is the Australian golfer Cameron Smith, who last year earned 43.3 million dollars. Smith was placed at 51st place in the ranking.

The third and last representative of Asia in this ranking was also an Australian - basketball player Brooklyn Nets Ben Simons, who with earnings of 38.4 million dollars in 2023 placed at 68th place in the ranking.

You can also read about the top 5 highest paid African athletes.