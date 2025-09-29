Top target! Joan Laporta personally wants to see Julián Álvarez at Barcelona

A replacement for Robert Lewandowski has been found.

The Blaugrana president sees Álvarez as a long-term solution to the club’s striker problem.

Details: According to Sport.es, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is personally interested in signing Atlético Madrid’s 25-year-old Argentine striker Julián Álvarez.

Recently, there have been swirling transfer rumors about potential suitors for the talented Argentine, but sources claim Barcelona are the front-runners. Laporta is reportedly a huge admirer of Álvarez’s game and has made the striker his number one transfer target for the upcoming windows.

Álvarez could have joined Barcelona back in 2024, but the Catalans’ financial struggles at the time made the move impossible.

The departure of Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires next summer, is considered a major step toward successfully landing Álvarez. Lewandowski’s exit would substantially ease Barça’s wage bill and help the club avoid registration issues for new signings.

In total, Barça could spend up to €38.5 million on registering the player, provided they comply with the 1:1 rule.

Julián Álvarez joined Atlético from Manchester City last summer for €75 million. Last season, Álvarez featured in 57 matches for Los Colchoneros, scoring 29 goals and providing 8 assists.

The striker’s current market value is estimated at €100 million.

