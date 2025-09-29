RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Top target! Joan Laporta personally wants to see Julián Álvarez at Barcelona

Top target! Joan Laporta personally wants to see Julián Álvarez at Barcelona

A replacement for Robert Lewandowski has been found.
Football news Today, 15:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the LaLiga Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Blaugrana president sees Álvarez as a long-term solution to the club’s striker problem.

Details: According to Sport.es, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is personally interested in signing Atlético Madrid’s 25-year-old Argentine striker Julián Álvarez.

Recently, there have been swirling transfer rumors about potential suitors for the talented Argentine, but sources claim Barcelona are the front-runners. Laporta is reportedly a huge admirer of Álvarez’s game and has made the striker his number one transfer target for the upcoming windows.

Álvarez could have joined Barcelona back in 2024, but the Catalans’ financial struggles at the time made the move impossible.

The departure of Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires next summer, is considered a major step toward successfully landing Álvarez. Lewandowski’s exit would substantially ease Barça’s wage bill and help the club avoid registration issues for new signings.

In total, Barça could spend up to €38.5 million on registering the player, provided they comply with the 1:1 rule.

Julián Álvarez joined Atlético from Manchester City last summer for €75 million. Last season, Álvarez featured in 57 matches for Los Colchoneros, scoring 29 goals and providing 8 assists.

The striker’s current market value is estimated at €100 million.

Reminder: Simeone defends Julián Álvarez amid Barcelona speculation

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid CF argues with Koke (L) of Atletico de Madrid during the LaLiga Football news Today, 16:08 Terrible behavior! It has been revealed what Vinicius said to Koke during the Madrid derby
Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal Football news Today, 14:10 Missing out on the Champions League! Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal
New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann poses for the media with FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu Football news Today, 12:12 Josep Maria Bartomeu to stand trial over alleged commission payment fraud
Authorities do not rule out Barcelona's return to Camp Nou on October 18 Football news Today, 11:00 Authorities do not rule out Barcelona's return to Camp Nou on October 18
Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 08:10 Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed
It has been confirmed who will referee the match between Barcelona and PSG Football news Today, 07:19 It has been confirmed who will referee the match between Barcelona and PSG
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores