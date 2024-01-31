Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day
On January 31st, it will be a day filled with sporting events. DailySports has prepared the schedule of the most significant happenings of the day for you. Please note that the start times of the matches are indicated in Central European Time.
Football
English Premier League. 22nd Round
- 20:30 - Manchester City vs. Burnley
- 20:30 - Tottenham vs. Brentford
- 21:15 - Liverpool vs. Chelsea
La Liga. 20th Round
- 19:00 - Barcelona vs. Osasuna
- 21:00 - Atletico vs. Rayo Vallecano
DFB-Pokal. Quarterfinals
- 20:45 - Hertha BSC vs. Kaiserslautern
AFC Asian Cup. Round of 16
- 12:30 - Bahrain vs. Japan
- 17:00 - Iran vs. Syria
Hockey
NHL. Regular Season
- 01:00 - Detroit vs. Ottawa
- 01:30 - Nashville vs. Los Angeles
- 04:30 - Anaheim vs. San Jose
Basketball
NBA. Regular Season
- 01:00 - Washington vs. LA Clippers
- 01:00 - Cleveland vs. Detroit
- 01:00 - Charlotte vs. Chicago
- 01:30 - Miami vs. Sacramento
- 02:00 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
- 02:00 - Oklahoma City vs. Denver
- 02:00 - San Antonio vs. Orlando
- 02:00 - Houston vs. New Orleans
- 02:30 - Brooklyn vs. Phoenix
- 04:00 - Portland vs. Milwaukee
EuroLeague. Regular Season
- 19:00 - Zalgiris vs. Anadolu
- 19:00 - Monaco vs. Partizan
- 20:15 - Panathinaikos vs. Milan
- 20:30 - Barcelona vs. Virtus Bologna
