Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day

On January 31st, it will be a day filled with sporting events. DailySports has prepared the schedule of the most significant happenings of the day for you. Please note that the start times of the matches are indicated in Central European Time.

Football

English Premier League. 22nd Round

20:30 - Manchester City vs. Burnley

20:30 - Tottenham vs. Brentford

21:15 - Liverpool vs. Chelsea

La Liga. 20th Round

19:00 - Barcelona vs. Osasuna

21:00 - Atletico vs. Rayo Vallecano

DFB-Pokal. Quarterfinals

20:45 - Hertha BSC vs. Kaiserslautern

AFC Asian Cup. Round of 16

12:30 - Bahrain vs. Japan

17:00 - Iran vs. Syria

Hockey

NHL. Regular Season

01:00 - Detroit vs. Ottawa

01:30 - Nashville vs. Los Angeles

04:30 - Anaheim vs. San Jose

Basketball

NBA. Regular Season

01:00 - Washington vs. LA Clippers

01:00 - Cleveland vs. Detroit

01:00 - Charlotte vs. Chicago

01:30 - Miami vs. Sacramento

02:00 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

02:00 - Oklahoma City vs. Denver

02:00 - San Antonio vs. Orlando

02:00 - Houston vs. New Orleans

02:30 - Brooklyn vs. Phoenix

04:00 - Portland vs. Milwaukee

EuroLeague. Regular Season