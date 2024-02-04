Top matches in the EPL, Madrid derby, battle of Italian leaders. Schedule of main events of the day
Today, on Sunday, February 4, numerous intriguing matches are scheduled. Notably, each of the top-5 European leagues will feature clashes between giants. In England, we anticipate the showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool; in Spain, the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico; in Italy, Inter hosting Juventus, and in Ligue 1, Lyon facing Marseille. While the match between RB Leipzig and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga might not compare to the earlier mentioned fixtures, it's worth remembering that both teams represented Germany in the group stage of the Champions League. The team from the capital remarkably secured the fourth position last season, trailing their current opponent by just four points.
Additionally, today marks the final match of the WTA 250 women's singles tournament in Thailand, where Zhu Lin will defend her championship title from last year.
Dailysports has prepared a schedule of the most significant events of the day. Please note that the start times are indicated in Central European Time.
Football
Premier League, 23rd Round
- 15:00 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
- 15:00 Manchester United vs West Ham
- 15:00 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton
- 17:30 Arsenal vs Liverpool
La Liga, 23rd Round
- 14:00 Villarreal vs Cadiz
- 16:15 Osasuna vs Celta Vigo
- 18:30 Real Betis vs Getafe
- 21:00 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Serie A, 23rd Round
- 12:30 Torino vs Salernitana
- 15:00 Napoli vs Verona
- 18:00 Atalanta vs Lazio
- 20:45 Inter vs Juventus
Bundesliga, 20th Round
- 15:30 Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim
- 17:30 RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin
Ligue 1, 20th Round
- 13:00 Monaco vs Havre
- 15:00 Lille vs Clermont
- 15:00 Metz vs Lorient
- 15:00 Reims vs Toulouse
- 17:05 Brest vs Nice
- 20:45 Lyon vs Marseille
Brazil Supercup, Final
- 20:00 Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo
Friendly Matches
- 09:00 Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami
Tennis
Thailand Open, Final
- 10:30 Diana Schneider [108] vs Zhu Lin [45]