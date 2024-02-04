Top matches in the EPL, Madrid derby, battle of Italian leaders. Schedule of main events of the day

Today, on Sunday, February 4, numerous intriguing matches are scheduled. Notably, each of the top-5 European leagues will feature clashes between giants. In England, we anticipate the showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool; in Spain, the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico; in Italy, Inter hosting Juventus, and in Ligue 1, Lyon facing Marseille. While the match between RB Leipzig and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga might not compare to the earlier mentioned fixtures, it's worth remembering that both teams represented Germany in the group stage of the Champions League. The team from the capital remarkably secured the fourth position last season, trailing their current opponent by just four points.

Additionally, today marks the final match of the WTA 250 women's singles tournament in Thailand, where Zhu Lin will defend her championship title from last year.

Dailysports has prepared a schedule of the most significant events of the day. Please note that the start times are indicated in Central European Time.

Football

Premier League, 23rd Round

15:00 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

15:00 Manchester United vs West Ham

15:00 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton

17:30 Arsenal vs Liverpool

La Liga, 23rd Round

14:00 Villarreal vs Cadiz

16:15 Osasuna vs Celta Vigo

18:30 Real Betis vs Getafe

21:00 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Serie A, 23rd Round

12:30 Torino vs Salernitana

15:00 Napoli vs Verona

18:00 Atalanta vs Lazio

20:45 Inter vs Juventus

Bundesliga, 20th Round

15:30 Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

17:30 RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

Ligue 1, 20th Round

13:00 Monaco vs Havre

15:00 Lille vs Clermont

15:00 Metz vs Lorient

15:00 Reims vs Toulouse

17:05 Brest vs Nice

20:45 Lyon vs Marseille

Brazil Supercup, Final

20:00 Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo

Friendly Matches

09:00 Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami

Tennis

Thailand Open, Final