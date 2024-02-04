RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Top matches in the EPL, Madrid derby, battle of Italian leaders. Schedule of main events of the day

Top matches in the EPL, Madrid derby, battle of Italian leaders. Schedule of main events of the day

Football news 04 feb 2024, 02:00
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Top matches in the EPL, Madrid derby, battle of Italian leaders. Schedule of main events of the day Photo: La Liga website/Author unknown

Today, on Sunday, February 4, numerous intriguing matches are scheduled. Notably, each of the top-5 European leagues will feature clashes between giants. In England, we anticipate the showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool; in Spain, the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico; in Italy, Inter hosting Juventus, and in Ligue 1, Lyon facing Marseille. While the match between RB Leipzig and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga might not compare to the earlier mentioned fixtures, it's worth remembering that both teams represented Germany in the group stage of the Champions League. The team from the capital remarkably secured the fourth position last season, trailing their current opponent by just four points.

Additionally, today marks the final match of the WTA 250 women's singles tournament in Thailand, where Zhu Lin will defend her championship title from last year.

Dailysports has prepared a schedule of the most significant events of the day. Please note that the start times are indicated in Central European Time.

Football

Premier League, 23rd Round

  • 15:00 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
  • 15:00 Manchester United vs West Ham
  • 15:00 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton
  • 17:30 Arsenal vs Liverpool

La Liga, 23rd Round

  • 14:00 Villarreal vs Cadiz
  • 16:15 Osasuna vs Celta Vigo
  • 18:30 Real Betis vs Getafe
  • 21:00 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Serie A, 23rd Round

  • 12:30 Torino vs Salernitana
  • 15:00 Napoli vs Verona
  • 18:00 Atalanta vs Lazio
  • 20:45 Inter vs Juventus

Bundesliga, 20th Round

  • 15:30 Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim
  • 17:30 RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

Ligue 1, 20th Round

  • 13:00 Monaco vs Havre
  • 15:00 Lille vs Clermont
  • 15:00 Metz vs Lorient
  • 15:00 Reims vs Toulouse
  • 17:05 Brest vs Nice
  • 20:45 Lyon vs Marseille

Brazil Supercup, Final

  • 20:00 Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo

Friendly Matches

  • 09:00 Hong Kong All-Stars vs Inter Miami

Tennis

Thailand Open, Final

  • 10:30 Diana Schneider [108] vs Zhu Lin [45]
Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024