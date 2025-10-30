Top 10 Senegalese Goalscorers : Ismaïla Sarr Rises Strong
Ismaïla Sarr's rise, culminating in a brace this Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, has propelled him to new heights.
Ismaïla Sarr is climbing the ranks of the top 10 Senegalese goalscorers. This week, we note the rise of Ismaïla Sarr, but also the entry of Oumar Diouf into the top three.
After a few months of intense competition, Senegalese players seem to be hitting their stride. Most of them, at least! Still at the top of our rankings, Mbaye Diagne has gained considerable momentum, even managing to remain goalless this week. The Amed SK (Turkey) striker remains at 10 goals.
- Top 10 Senegalese Goalscorers
- Mbaye Diagne (Amed SK) 10 matches – 10 goals
- Kaly Sène (Middlesbrough) 17 matches – 8 goals
- Oumar Diouf (RFC Lüttich) 13 matches – 8 goals
- Fabrice Tamba (Shkendija) 18 matches – 7 goals
- Ousmane Sow (Gornik Zabrze) 11 matches – 6 goals
- Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) 13 matches – 6 goals
- Abdallah Gning (Karvina) 16 matches – 6 goals
- Chérif Ndiaye (Samsunspor) 12 matches – 5 goals
- Christian Gomis (Schalke 04) 11 matches – 5 goals
- El Hadji Ndiaye (SFC Opava) 10 matches – 5 goals