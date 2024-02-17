Too much. Guardiola was furious after conceding a goal against Chelsea

The match against Chelsea is very difficult for Manchester City. The first half of the match at the Etihad Stadium sensationally ended in favour of the Blues, who scored a goal close to half-time.

Ironically, it was former Man City player Raheem Sterling who scored. The 29-year-old forward beautifully got rid of the custody and shot under the bar of the goal of Manchester City.

This episode made the expressive City coach Josep Guardiola very angry. The Spaniard seems to have spent more energy on expressive reaction than in the whole first half.

There’s just something so satisfying about watching Guardiola lose it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5uM4cBtAqq — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) February 17, 2024

Recall that Manchester City is fighting with Liverpool and Arsenal for the championship. Before the start of the round, the "citizens" were two points behind the Merseysiders, but had one match less. City had parity on points with the Gunners.