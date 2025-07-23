Tony Bellew: "Usyk would have beaten Mike Tyson just like he did Gassiev"

It's all about speed.

Details: Today, Esports Insider published a brief interview with 42-year-old Tony Bellew, former Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion (CBC), European champion (EBU), and WBC cruiserweight world champion.

Bellew stated that, in his opinion, current undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk would have had no trouble defeating a prime Mike Tyson:

Mike Tyson at his best—he was brutal and ruthless. But I believe Usyk would have done to Tyson exactly what he did to Murat Gassiev.

He would have just kept his distance. Just kept his distance. He's so smart now. He knows how to tie opponents up, how to lock them down in close, how to clinch correctly. He's adapted and learned all these little tricks—fight after fight.

He learned a lot in the bout with Anthony Joshua, when he took a few shots. We saw him hurt—Joshua caught him, Fury did too. But he showed he can survive tough moments. He reads everything. He's so resilient, agile, and elusive. He calculates everything," said Bellew.