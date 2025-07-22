"Did everything he could." Fury backs Dubois after defeat to Usyk
Daniel Dubois suffered a painful defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk as early as the fifth round, sparking a wave of criticism directed at the Briton. Another of the Ukrainian's victims, Tyson Fury, has come forward to defend his compatriot.
Details: The "Gypsy King" stated that Dubois did everything he could in the ring, and that the goal of boxing is not to die there. He added that Daniel shouldn't be upset, and if Dubois ever wants to spar with a tough opponent, he can always count on him.
Quote: "Young Daniel did everything he could against one of the greatest champions of all time, but it wasn't enough. He came up short. He was knocked down twice. What do you want him to do? Die in the ring? The point isn't to get beaten half to death and still lose.
The guy did everything he could, he wasn't going to win that fight, so it was better for him to stop. There's a lot of envy in boxing, especially when someone is making a lot of money. Many envious fighters criticize someone who gave it their all and had the courage to step in there.
Everyone is proud of you. If you ever want to train with a real man, just come down to the gym in Morecambe whenever you want, mate. Because here, there's no envy, and no one puts down people who do everything they can. I call them dream-crushers and jealous bastards," Fury said.