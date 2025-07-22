"Did everything he could." Fury backs Dubois after defeat to Usyk

Daniel Dubois suffered a painful defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk as early as the fifth round, sparking a wave of criticism directed at the Briton. Another of the Ukrainian's victims, Tyson Fury, has come forward to defend his compatriot.

Details: The "Gypsy King" stated that Dubois did everything he could in the ring, and that the goal of boxing is not to die there. He added that Daniel shouldn't be upset, and if Dubois ever wants to spar with a tough opponent, he can always count on him.