What is going on? Oleksandr Usyk doesn't even make the current top 10 P4P in the world, according to a renowned portal

There are serious questions about the credibility of this ranking.

Details: Today, the well-known portal BoxRec published its current pound-for-pound world boxing rankings—and three-time undisputed world champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, finds himself only in 14th place.

It's worth noting that the ranking was generated by a computerized system that takes into account a wide range of statistical and analytical factors. However, even with these methods, the selection of fighters remains highly questionable.

BoxRec's ranking is topped by Japan's Naoya Inoue, the undisputed champion at super bantamweight. Second place goes to Mexico's Saul Alvarez, while another Japanese fighter, Junto Nakatani, claims the third spot.

Let's recall that on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for the second time—a feat no boxer has achieved in the four-belt era.

Reminder: LEGENDARY! Usyk sent Dubois to the canvas with a knockout in the fifth round