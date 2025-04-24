Tomorrow's Atalanta vs Lecce match postponed due to the death of the visiting team's physiotherapist

Tomorrow's Atalanta vs Lecce match was supposed to kick off the 34th round of Serie A, but the game had to be postponed.

Details: Serie A officially announced that the match has been delayed due to a tragedy in Lecce.

Today, it was reported that Lecce's physiotherapist, Graziano Fioriti, has passed away. He worked within the club's system for over 20 years. The reasons for the tragedy have not been disclosed.

The new date for the match remains unknown.

Reminder: Previously, Serie A postponed all Saturday matches due to the funeral of Pope Francis.