Serie A matches on Saturday to be rescheduled due to Pope's funeral

On Monday, April 21, Pope Francis passed away, and on the same day, four matches were rescheduled. However, these are not the only changes to the schedule.

Details: As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, all Saturday matches in Italy will also be rescheduled. The reason is that the Pope's funeral will take place on that day. Three Serie A matches were scheduled for Saturday, including Inter vs. Roma. It is expected that this game will take place on Sunday, April 27.

Incidentally, the matches that were supposed to take place on Monday, April 21, will be held on Wednesday, April 23. Four matches will kick off simultaneously at 18:30 Central European Time. And at 21:00 CET, Inter and Milan will play the second leg of the Coppa Italia.

Reminder: Lazio President Claudio Lotito has officially stated that the club is dissatisfied with the new date for the match against Genoa and is requesting to reschedule the match to another day.