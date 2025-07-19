Title defense continues. Banyana Banyana secure a spot in the Women's AFCON semifinals

On the evening of July 19 to 20, the final semifinalist of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations was determined in the match between South Africa and Senegal.

Details: The game turned out to be truly intense, as despite numerous chances, neither team managed to score during the regular 90 minutes or in extra time. The climax of the added 30 minutes came in the second half of extra time, when a penalty could have been awarded to South Africa, but after a VAR review, the decision was overturned.

As a result, the teams had to settle the fate of the last semifinal spot in a penalty shootout. Fortune favored the Banyana Banyana players, and thanks to a 4-1 victory in the shootout, they became the final team to book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals.

Reminder: In the semifinals, South Africa will face Nigeria. In the parallel semifinal, tournament hosts Morocco will take on Ghana.