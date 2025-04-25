Tired of sitting on the bench. Endrick plans to leave Real Madrid in the summer
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
This summer, the young Brazilian forward Endrick moved to Real Madrid from Palmeiras, but he has yet to make his mark at the legendary club, and the player is contemplating his future.
Details: According to Relevo, Endrick has become open to leaving Madrid during the summer transfer window.
However, the 18-year-old striker does not intend to leave permanently and will be looking for loan options. His main condition is regular playing time.
Endrick has started in just one La Liga match this season. He has appeared in only 19 games and scored 1 goal. However, the Brazilian has 5 goals in 5 Copa del Rey matches.
Reminder: It was previously reported that Vinicius Junior starred in a funny advertisement for a Brazilian laundry detergent.
