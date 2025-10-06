Time to say goodbye? Legendary LeBron James posts cryptic video with announcement

The basketball star has left his fans guessing.

Everything will be decided tomorrow.

Details: The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has posted a mysterious video on his X social media page, highlighting tomorrow's date and the time—12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

LeBron captioned the video as “the decision of all decisions,” sparking a storm of speculation about what this announcement could mean. Many believe LeBron is set to announce his retirement from professional basketball, but for now, it remains pure conjecture.

See also: Beşiktaş vs London Lions prediction and H2H — October 7, 2025

Last season, the basketball icon played 70 games in the NBA regular season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

“The Decision” was a televised special that aired live on ESPN on July 8, 2010. During the broadcast, LeBron announced he was leaving Cleveland to join Miami.

The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision pic.twitter.com/1uop8sIU25 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 6, 2025

Reminder: Everything is already decided! LeBron James reveals his plans for a coaching career