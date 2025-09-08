Everything is already decided! LeBron James reveals his plans for a coaching career

Retirement is just around the corner, and it's time to think about the future.

The legendary basketball player gave a clear and straightforward answer.

Details: In an interview with the YouTube channel CGTN Sports Scene, 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was asked whether he's considering a coaching career once his playing days are over.

See also: UAE vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025

The basketball legend made it clear he isn't even considering the option:

"No coaching career. No, no, no, no. That's for sure. The game itself inspires me. I love the game, but I have no plans to become a coach in the future," LeBron stated on CGTN Sports Scene's YouTube channel.

Previously, LeBron admitted he is seriously considering creating his own basketball team.

Reminder: What a headline! LeBron James is creating his own NBA team