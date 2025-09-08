Everything is already decided! LeBron James reveals his plans for a coaching career
Retirement is just around the corner, and it's time to think about the future.
Basketball news Today, 10:58Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
The legendary basketball player gave a clear and straightforward answer.
Details: In an interview with the YouTube channel CGTN Sports Scene, 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was asked whether he's considering a coaching career once his playing days are over.
- See also: UAE vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025
The basketball legend made it clear he isn't even considering the option:
"No coaching career. No, no, no, no. That's for sure. The game itself inspires me. I love the game, but I have no plans to become a coach in the future," LeBron stated on CGTN Sports Scene's YouTube channel.
Previously, LeBron admitted he is seriously considering creating his own basketball team.
Reminder: What a headline! LeBron James is creating his own NBA team