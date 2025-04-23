Tigres and Cruz Azul Set for High-Stakes Concachampions Semifinal First Leg

Tigres and Cruz Azul clash tonight in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals at Estadio Universitario. According to El Universal, Tigres head coach Guido Pizarro emphasized his team’s desire to control the game and strike early, despite missing star forward André-Pierre Gignac due to injury.

The hosts will rely on Argentine striker Nicolás Ibáñez, with creative support from Juan Brunetta and Fernando Gorriarán. On the wings, Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera are tasked with disrupting Cruz Azul’s build-up, particularly down the flanks.

For La Máquina, manager Vicente Sánchez faces a significant challenge as his squad travels to Monterrey without Luka Romero (concussion protocol) and Lorenzo Faravelli (suspension). Despite these absences, Cruz Azul enters the match with confidence, buoyed by the form of Ángel Sepúlveda and Rodolfo Rotondi. Midfielder Erik Lira stated the team is motivated by the chance to win both the league and continental titles this season.

Tigres starting XI:

Nahuel Guzmán; Javier Aquino, Juan José Purata, Rômulo, Jesús Angulo; Diego Lainez, Rafael Carioca, Juan Brunetta, Fernando Gorriarán; Uriel Antuna, Nicolás Ibáñez.

Head coach: Guido Pizarro.

Cruz Azul starting XI:

Kevin Mier; Jorge Sánchez, Willer Ditta, Jesús “Chiquete” Orozco, Gonzalo Piovi; Rodolfo Rotondi, Charly Rodríguez, Erik Lira, Ignacio Rivero; Mateusz Bogusz, Ángel Sepúlveda.

Head coach: Vicente Sánchez.