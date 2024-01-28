RU RU NG NG KE KE
Thriller at AFCON-2023. Guinea snatched victory in a match with a red card and missed penalty

Football news Today, 14:06
On January 28, in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, the national teams of Equatorial Guinea and Guinea faced each other.

Equatorial Guinea became one of the main sensations of the tournament after the group stage. The team confidently played all matches and was remembered for a draw with Nigeria (1-1) and a dominant win against the hosts, Ivory Coast (4-0).

The first half was a evenly contested battle with minimal scoring opportunities for both teams. As the second half began, the game became livelier. First, Mori Konate (Guinea) scored a goal that was disallowed due to offside, and then Equatorial Guinea was reduced to ten men after a brutal foul by Federico Bikoro.

When it seemed that Guinea with a numerical advantage would achieve a result, the referee awarded a penalty against them. Emilio Nsue, the tournament's top scorer, stepped up to take the penalty, but the ball hit the crossbar after his shot.

After that, Seru Girassi missed an excellent chance to snatch victory for his team. His header was brilliantly saved by the goalkeeper.

Just before the final whistle, goalkeeper Jesus Ovono was powerless to stop Mohamed Bayo's shot, which brought victory to Guinea and a place in the quarterfinals.

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea

Goal: Bayo 90+8.

Missed penalty: Nsue 68 (Equatorial Guinea).

Red card: Bikoro 55 (Equatorial Guinea).

