Three Mexicans Nominated for CONCACAF Player of the Year

According to CONCACAF, three Mexican players have made the final shortlist for the 2024/2025 Player of the Year award. Ángel Sepúlveda, Raúl Jiménez and Edson Álvarez are among the nominees competing for the honor that highlights the region’s top footballers.

The voting process will be broad and balanced, involving national team coaches, captains, journalists and fans. Supporters’ input could prove decisive, as the most-voted player earns four points toward the final tally, the second three and the third two. Voting will remain open until September 30.

Sepúlveda emerged as the surprise inclusion after a stellar campaign with Cruz Azul, where he led the team to the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup title, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with nine goals and earning best player honors. Álvarez, a midfielder for West Ham, and Jiménez, a striker at Fulham, earned their places thanks to strong performances with Mexico in the Nations League and Gold Cup.

The men’s shortlist also features Canada’s Jonathan David, who continues to shine in Europe, American prospect Malik Tillman and Costa Rica’s Manfred Ugalde, a key attacking figure for the Ticos.

On the women’s side, Mexico is represented by Pachuca’s Charlyn Corral and Orlando Pride forward Jacqueline Ovalle. They are nominated alongside Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay, U.S. internationals Emily Fox and Lindsey Heaps, and Jamaica’s prolific striker Khadija Shaw.