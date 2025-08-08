Thomas Müller Joins Vancouver Whitecaps: “I’m Here to Win Titles”

Thomas Müller has officially signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and his message is clear: he didn’t come to the MLS to wind down his career. As MLSsoccer.com reported, the legendary German midfielder aims to add new silverware to his already illustrious résumé, which includes 33 major trophies with Bayern Munich and Germany.

“For me, the whole package is a very nice adventure,” said Müller. “But I’m not coming to visit the city. I’m coming to Vancouver to win titles.”

The 2014 World Cup champion arrives as the Whitecaps chase multiple fronts. They sit second in the Western Conference (45 points), are firmly in the Supporters’ Shield race, and have reached the Canadian Championship semifinals, hoping to secure a fourth straight title in that competition.

Sporting director Axel Schuster welcomed Müller by joking that he’s missing only two trophies: the MLS Cup and the Canadian Championship. “He’s really hungry to win different and new titles,” Schuster said of the 35-year-old.

Müller’s deal runs through the end of the 2025 season, with a Designated Player option for 2026. He could debut on August 17 against Houston Dynamo at BC Place, where Vancouver will play six of their final nine regular-season games.

Müller, who joins a squad led by striker Brian White and recovering midfielder Ryan Gauld, praised the team’s ambition and the unique appeal of Canadian soccer. “I watched some games and I think this year can be something special. I want to take my part,” he said.

The German icon is particularly intrigued by the MLS Cup Playoffs: “Mature players don’t come here just to fade out. Top teams in MLS are quite good. Playoffs are something we don’t have in Europe, and that makes this challenge even more exciting.”