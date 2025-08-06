RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Thomas Müller signs contract with Vancouver Whitecaps

A new chapter in Müller’s career.
Football news Today, 13:18
Official: Thomas Müller signs contract with Vancouver Whitecaps Photo: Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller enjoyed a phenomenal career at Bayern Munich, and after the conclusion of last season, he decided to leave the German powerhouse and join a new club.

Details: Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps have officially announced that the German midfielder will continue his career in MLS with their team. The club released a video presentation featuring Müller receiving a package with a Vancouver jersey bearing the number 13.

Earlier reports indicated that Müller was considering several clubs, including Los Angeles FC and FC Cincinnati.

At the moment, Vancouver Whitecaps sit second in the Western Conference standings. After 24 matches, the team has collected 45 points and trails the leader by just one point.

Reminder: One year before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the FIFA vice-president and CONCACAF president warned that a possible relocation of the Vancouver Whitecaps would be a serious blow to the city and Canadian football.

