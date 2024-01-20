RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Tennis news

Third racket Daniil Medvedev beat the Canadian and reached the fourth stage of the Australian Open

Tennis news Today, 05:45
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Third racket Daniil Medvedev beat the Canadian and reached the fourth stage of the Australian Open Photo: Daniil Medvedev’s account in X/Author unknown

In Melbourne, Australia, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open, is ongoing. The third round is taking place in both the men's and women's singles categories.

Today on the court, the 30th-ranked player from Canada, Felix Auger-Aliassime, faced the third-ranked ATP player, Daniil Medvedev.

The winner of the 2021 US Open, Daniil, was the clear favorite in the encounter and proved it on the court by winning all three sets against his opponent.

In the first part of the match, the Canadian served five aces but committed two double faults. He lost two games on his serves, resulting in Medvedev's victory with a score of 6:3.

In the second set, Felix made fewer errors but still lost two games on his serves. He managed to take one game on Medvedev's serve, but once again, Medvedev secured the victory with a score of 6:4.

The third and final set unfolded very similarly to the previous ones. Medvedev served three aces, committed one double fault, hit nine winners, and made five unforced errors. Winning all five games on his serves and breaking once on Auger-Aliassime's serve, Medvedev celebrated victory in the set (6:3) and the match overall.

Australian Open
Men's Singles
Third Round
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Daniil Medvedev 3:6, 4:6, 3:6

In the next stage, Daniil will face the 69th-ranked player in the world, Nuno Borges.

