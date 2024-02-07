Thiago Motta wants to coach a top club outside Italy

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed that last year he wanted to bring Bologna's head coach Thiago Motta to the team. However, according to De Laurentiis, Motta stated that he plans to coach a top club outside of Italy.

De Laurentiis: "Last year in Rome, I talked to Thiago Motta for 6 hours. He told me that he aspires to coach a specific club outside of Italy." Journalist: "PSG?" De Laurentiis: "Well, you said that, not me."

Motta played for PSG from 2012 to 2018 and ended his career with the club. In total, he played 231 matches for the Parisians.

Under Motta's guidance, Bologna unexpectedly occupies the sixth place in Serie A with 36 points.