Inter Miami has been spending big in recent months to attract star players to their squad, but as it turns out, big-name invites can come out sideways.

According to The Athletic, the Herons are in danger of falling out of line with the MLS salary structure and now the club must either find more money or cut the payroll, including saying goodbye to players, in order to fit into the rules.

Sources claim that Gregoré, Jean Mota, DeAndre Yedlin, Robert Taylor and Sergei Krivtsov are available and that the club needs to make away transfers to meet MLS roster regulations. In addition, these sources expect the club to waive Coco Jean either via transfer, trade or contract cancellation.

One of the other club's senior sports executives commented on this situation, saying, “They are totally screwed, believe me.”

Recall that the last high-profile transfer of the Herons was the invitation of ex-Barcelona forward Luis Suárez.