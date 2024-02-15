RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news "They're totally screwed." Inter Miami are facing problems

"They're totally screwed." Inter Miami are facing problems

Football news Today, 05:04
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
"They're totally screwed." Inter Miami are facing problems "They're totally screwed." Inter Miami are facing problems

Inter Miami has been spending big in recent months to attract star players to their squad, but as it turns out, big-name invites can come out sideways.

According to The Athletic, the Herons are in danger of falling out of line with the MLS salary structure and now the club must either find more money or cut the payroll, including saying goodbye to players, in order to fit into the rules.

Sources claim that Gregoré, Jean Mota, DeAndre Yedlin, Robert Taylor and Sergei Krivtsov are available and that the club needs to make away transfers to meet MLS roster regulations. In addition, these sources expect the club to waive Coco Jean either via transfer, trade or contract cancellation.

One of the other club's senior sports executives commented on this situation, saying, “They are totally screwed, believe me.”

Recall that the last high-profile transfer of the Herons was the invitation of ex-Barcelona forward Luis Suárez.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF
Popular news
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Today, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Today, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news Yesterday, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters MMA News Yesterday, 12:54 The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters
Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known Football news Yesterday, 09:08 Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024