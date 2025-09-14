"There will only ever be one like Ricky Hatton" – Tyson Fury reacts to death of former world champion

Ricky was a friend of Tyson

Details: Former world champion Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) has responded to the tragic news of his friend Ricky Hatton's passing.

The British fighter posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing his grief and respect for Hatton's legacy.

"Rest in peace, legend. There will only ever be one like Ricky Hatton. I can't believe he's gone so young," Fury wrote on his Instagram

Fury shared photos of the pair together following Hatton's death at 46.

Reminder: Ricky Hatton, former world champion in multiple weight divisions, passed away at the age of 46, leaving behind an immense legacy in the world of boxing and in the hearts of fans across the globe.