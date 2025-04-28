"There will be time to make a decision." Raul responds to rumors about his departure from Castilla

For several years now, rumors have circulated about the legendary Raul Gonzalez leaving his position as head coach of Real Madrid Castilla. The Spanish coach himself has shared his immediate plans.

Details: According to Raul Gonzalez, as he stated in a comment to Marca, he is not rushing to make a decision about leaving his beloved club.

Quote:

“I am where I want to be right now. After the season ends, we will have time to weigh all factors and make a decision.”

Raul Gonzalez's current contract with Real Madrid runs until June of this year. He has held this position since the summer of 2019.

