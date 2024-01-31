There will be no legendary meeting. Ronaldo will miss the match against Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent from the friendly match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami, as announced by the head coach of the Saudi team.

Portuguese tactician Luís Castro revealed that the main star of Al Nassr, Ronaldo, has not fully recovered and will not participate in the upcoming match.

"Cristiano is in the final stages of recovery to rejoin the squad. We anticipate his return to team activities in the next few days. However, he will be unavailable for the upcoming game," stated the manager.

It's worth recalling that Al Nassr had previously canceled their tour in China due to Ronaldo's injury. Via their social media platforms, the team informed that they would not be able to travel to China for matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown. Al-Nassr's CEO, Guido Fienga, mentioned that they do not intend to cancel these games but rather reschedule them for alternative dates.

Reminding you that on February 1st, a match between Inter Miami and Al Nassr is scheduled. Fans had hoped to witness the showdown between Ronaldo and Messi, yet if it does happen, it won't be tomorrow.