There were some playoffs. The champion of the Pheonix Open has been determined

From Thursday to Sunday, February 8th to 11th, the PGA Tour hosted the esteemed Phoenix Open in Phoenix. Over a hundred golfers competed for the title of champion.

The tournament proved quite challenging due to adverse weather conditions. The first round was not completed due to strong winds and heavy rain. As a result, each new day saw golfers finishing the previous round before commencing the next, following a brief interlude. However, it was successfully concluded on time, without the need for a Monday extension.

The final round saw two golfers finishing with identical scores of -21. Canadian Nick Taylor and American Charlie Hoffman emerged for the playoff. Determining the champion required two extra holes. Both golfers birdied the first hole, but on the second, Nick Taylor managed to outshine his opponent by one stroke, clinching the title of Phoenix Open champion.