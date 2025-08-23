RU RU ES ES FR FR
There are two options. Controversial Rabiot wants to return to Serie A

Marseille midfielder's transfer considered by Milan and Napoli
Football news Today, 16:10
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Marseille has put Adrien Rabiot on the transfer list after a fight with a teammate, and the situation around the French midfielder is rapidly unfolding. According to Football Italia, two clubs are ready to bring the player back to Italy.

It is reported that Napoli has already made direct contact with his mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, to clarify the details of a potential deal. One of the key issues discussed was the player's salary, which is around 6 million euros.

Milan, meanwhile, is closely monitoring the progress of the negotiations and is also interested in bringing the midfielder back to Italy. However, before making a move for Rabiot, the Rossoneri want to complete the sale of one of their own players to free up a spot in the squad.

It's worth noting that Rabiot has not hidden his desire to return to Serie A, where he previously played for Juventus. At the same time, interest in the Frenchman is coming not only from Italy but also from Saudi Arabia.

