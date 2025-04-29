There are no agreements between Manchester United and Gyökeres

Manchester United is considering strengthening their attack and has set their sights on Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres. However, no agreements have been reached.

Details: According to insider Florian Plettenberg, there are no agreements between the parties. Earlier reports suggested that the Swedish forward was definitely joining United, but Gyökeres himself has not yet given his consent.

Ruben Amorim is interested in signing this striker, and specific negotiations have already taken place. However, other top clubs remain in the race for the player.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal management are ready to invest around 80 million euros in the transfer of Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres. Arteta is looking for an experienced and prolific forward.

