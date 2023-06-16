The youth team of Ukraine missed the victory in the last friendly match before Euro 2023

The Ukrainian U21 national team drew 2-2 with the Irish U21 national team.

In the 17th minute, Artem Bondarenko opened the scoring. Andrew Moran equalized for Ireland at the end of the first half. In the 73rd minute, Danil Sikan put Ukraine ahead, but Bosun Lawal's goal in the final moments of the match saved Ireland from defeat.

Ukraine U21 has completed their preparations for the upcoming UEFA U21 European Championship, which starts on June 21st. In the group stage, Ukraine will face Croatia (June 21st), Romania (June 24th), and Spain (June 27th).

Ukraine U21 - Ireland U21: 2-2 (1-1)

Goals: Bondarenko 17' (penalty) - 1-0, Moran 45' - 1-1, Sikan 73' (penalty) - 2-1, Lawal 82' - 2-2

Ukraine (starting lineup): Neshcheret, Syich, Taloverov, Batagov, Vyvcharenko, Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Brazhko, Kashchuk, Sikan, Viunnik.