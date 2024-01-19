The world's fifth racket player confidently made it to the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open

The fifth-ranked player in the world, Andrey Rublev, representing no country at the Australian Open, easily advanced to the tournament's Round of 16.

The 26-year-old tennis player defeated 23-year-old American Sebastian Korda, ranked 26th in the ATP rankings, in straight sets. In the first set, Rublev left little chance for his opponent, winning 6:2. While the second set was more closely contested, Korda fell short in the tiebreak, losing 6:8. Rublev secured the decisive set with a 6:4 victory.

Overall, Rublev needed precisely 2 hours to secure the win.

In the Round of 16, Rublev will face the tenth-ranked Australian player, Alex de Minaur.