The world number two easily reached the third round of the Australian Open

World No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, who represents no specific country in the tournament, has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open.

In the second-round match, Sabalenka easily defeated 16-year-old Czech tennis player Brenda Fruhvirtova. Sabalenka conceded only one game to her opponent in two sets. She secured the first set with a score of 6:3 and demonstrated her dominance in the second set with a 6:2 victory.

In the third round, Sabalenka will face the winner of the match between Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko and Spaniard Rebeka Masarova.

It's worth noting that Sabalenka is the reigning champion of the Australian Open.

It is worth recalling that in the second round of the Australian Open, the sixth-ranked player in the world, Ons Jabeur, unexpectedly exited the tournament, losing to a 16-year-old athlete.