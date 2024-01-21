The world champion in the heavyweight has issued a challenge for a fight Joshua, Fury and Chisora

RU RU NG NG KE KE
The German regular WBA world champion in the heavyweight division Manuel Charr has expressed his desire to face Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, or Tyson Fury.

“When I started boxing I had some dreams. I follow all my dreams. I fight three times for the world titles, twice I was a champion, and now I will defend my belts. Pulev is my next opponent. He’s not easy, he’s an amateur champion, I respect him a lot, but I have to make my business well and knock him out.”

He then made a big if not hopeful call out.

“I want one of the UK guys, Joshua, Chisora, Fury. Where are you guys? You are small. I want you. I want the best from the UK, I want Tyson Fury.” told Charr.

In September, WBA reinstated the regular title to Charr after lengthy legal proceedings. In March, the German fighter is set to compete against Kubrat Pulev in Bulgaria.

