The WBC has updated the lightweight division's boxer rankings

The WBC has updated the rankings of the top boxers in the lightweight division.

Currently holding the championship title is the American boxer Shakur Stevenson. Regarding the rankings, Ukrainian fighter Vasyl Lomachenko occupies the top spot. In the second position is Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz, and closing out the top three is another Mexican boxer, William Zepeda.

WBC Lightweight Rankings:

Vasyl Lomachenko Isaac Cruz William Zepeda Raymond Muratalla Frank Martin Shuichiro Yoshino George Kambosos Edwin De Los Santos Gervonta Davis Maxi Hughes

