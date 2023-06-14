The UPL club fired the coach

Veres announced the departure of the head coach Yuriy Virt.

The specialist left his position after the victory over Metallurg (6-1) in the playoffs for the right to stay in the UPL.

Despite the success of the team, the coach still left his position.

After the match, Virt noted that everyone at the club "had turned against him."

Virt worked with the team for the last four years. Under his guidance, the team from Rivne played 111 matches, had 54 wins, suffered 36 defeats and 21 draws.