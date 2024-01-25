The UEFA president has again spoken extremely negatively about Super League

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has again made a statement regarding the prospects of creating a new football tournament called Super League. Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as A22, had earlier won a court case against UEFA, which ruled that UEFA had abused its monopoly by penalising clubs that had announced the creation of a Super League.

However, according to Ceferin in an interview with The Telegraph, the court ruling will not change anything:

“The most important thing for me is that the whole football community has rejected it. No court can force the football world into this stupid competition. No-one. I still insist it will never happen because it will ruin football. We will never let that happen. Football cannot be bought. For the football community in this story it's all over”.

A few days ago, Super League officials assured that they have an agreement with 20 clubs to participate in the tournament. They plan to launch the Super League in September 2025.

The first attempt to launch the Super League failed in 2021. Then 12 top European clubs announced their participation in the project, but the next day they announced their withdrawal from the project.