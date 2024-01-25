RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The UEFA president has again spoken extremely negatively about Super League

The UEFA president has again spoken extremely negatively about Super League

Football news Today, 04:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The UEFA president has again spoken extremely negatively about Super League Getty Images

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has again made a statement regarding the prospects of creating a new football tournament called Super League. Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as A22, had earlier won a court case against UEFA, which ruled that UEFA had abused its monopoly by penalising clubs that had announced the creation of a Super League.

However, according to Ceferin in an interview with The Telegraph, the court ruling will not change anything:

“The most important thing for me is that the whole football community has rejected it. No court can force the football world into this stupid competition. No-one. I still insist it will never happen because it will ruin football. We will never let that happen. Football cannot be bought. For the football community in this story it's all over”.

A few days ago, Super League officials assured that they have an agreement with 20 clubs to participate in the tournament. They plan to launch the Super League in September 2025.

The first attempt to launch the Super League failed in 2021. Then 12 top European clubs announced their participation in the project, but the next day they announced their withdrawal from the project.

Popular news
Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Yesterday, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey
Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON
They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Yesterday, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago
Another resignation at ACON. Tunisia national team fires head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:10 Another retirement at AFCON. Tunisia national team fires head coach
The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach Football news Yesterday, 13:03 The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach
Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open Tennis news Yesterday, 09:42 Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:42 The world champion will sign a contract with an outsider of Serie A Football news Today, 06:28 Legendary Andriy Shevchenko takes charge of Ukrainian football Tennis news Today, 05:53 Will she defend her title? The first Australian Open finalist has been announced Football news Today, 05:24 UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin Football news Today, 05:21 It is known why Manchester United refused to sign Benzema Football news Today, 05:00 Paris Saint-Germain is targeting another defender from a Serie A club Football news Today, 04:54 Chelsea considers transfer option for Aston Villa reserve forward Football news Today, 04:29 The UEFA president has again spoken extremely negatively about Super League Football news Today, 04:20 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal Football news Today, 04:15 Mendy staying at Real Madrid, unfazed by potential star competition
Sport Predictions
Football Today Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Kyrgyzstan vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball 26 jan 2024 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024