The third top scorer of the Premier League has been handed an 8-month ban

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has expressed his disappointment regarding his eight-month ban from football activities.

It should be noted that the reasons for the suspension have not been disclosed, although media reports suggest that he was punished for involvement with a betting company.

In his statement, the striker expressed gratitude to his family, friends, club, and fans for their support during this challenging time.

"I am focusing on returning to the game, and I am determined for the upcoming season," he said.

Recall that with 20 goals, Toney is the third top scorer of the season in the Premier League.