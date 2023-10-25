The team of the most expensive players of the Saudi Arabian Championship

RU RU NG NG
Football news 25 oct 2023
The authoritative portal Transfermarkt has published a virtual squad, which includes the most expensive football players of the Saudi Arabian championship.

The total cost of the team is around 345 million euros.

Transfermarkt specialists put Yassin Bono (Al-Hilal, 11 million euros) in goal. In defence, they selected Roger Ibanez (Al-Ahly, €28 million), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahly, €20 million) and Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nasr, €25 million).

In the midfield of the symbolic team were Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal, 40 million euros), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad, 38 million euros), Otavio (Al-Nasr, 35 million euros), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ( Al-Hilal, 40 million euros) and Neymar (Al-Hilal, 50 million euros).

The experts put Alexander Mitrovic (Al-Hilal, 28 million euros) and Malcolm (Al-Hilal, 30 million euros) in the attack.

