Teams of the week of the 2nd round group stage of the Champions League

Statistical portals presented the symbolic teams of the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. The matches were played on October 3 and 4.

The symbolic team according to the WhoScored portal is as follows:

Interestingly, in the WhoScored version of the national team, almost all the players represent different teams. The exceptions are Joao Cancelo and Mar-Andre ter Stegen, who play for Barcelona and both ended up in the symbolic 11th.

The symbolic team according to the Socascore portal looks like this:

At the same time, according to Socascore, there are no players representing the same team in the symbolic team of the tour.

The symbolic team according to the Fotmob portal is as follows:

Let us remind you that Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, Manchester United striker Rasmus Hoylund and Braga winger Armindo Bruma were nominated for the UEFA Player of the Week title.

The next round of the Champions League will be played on October 24 and 25.

