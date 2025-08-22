The sweetness of triumph! South Africa's cricket team defeats Australia

Another match lies ahead.

Details: Today, the second encounter of the three-match series between South Africa and Australia in cricket came to a close.

The Proteas clinched victory with a score of 277-193, effectively securing the series as the overall tally now stands at 2-0 in their favor, with Australia having just one match left to play.

An 84-run margin highlighted the Proteas' superior class and their total readiness for the challenges that await.

Lungi Ngidi delivered a brilliant spell, taking 5 wickets to seal victory for the Proteas.

The next clash between these teams is set for 24.08.25, after which the Proteas will face a series against England.

South Africa win to secure the ODI series Down Under 🇿🇦🔥#SSCricket | #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/raGXVjnFi3 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 22, 2025

Reminder: South Africa’s cricket team to reshuffle batting order