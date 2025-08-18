South Africa’s cricket team to reshuffle batting order

South Africa will face Australia in an ODI series, and the Proteas are set to introduce adjustments to their lineup.

Details: According to SABC, South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma will now bat at number three. Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton will continue their partnership at the top of the order, taking on opening duties.

In addition, two newcomers will make their debut for the Proteas — Dewald Brevis and Kwena Maphaka.

Quote: “It’s always exciting to see young faces. Obviously, everyone is talking about Brevis, who has raised his hand and shown what he can do,” said Bavuma.

Up next for South Africa are three clashes with Australia, scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, Thursday, August 22, and Sunday, August 24.

Reminder: During the second T20I against Australia in Darwin on Tuesday, Proteas player Corbin Bosch made what seemed a harmless gesture, only for it to result immediately in a swift penalty.